King condoles Saudi monarch over passing of Prince Talal Bin Saud
By JT - Feb 28,2020 - Last updated at Feb 28,2020
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, extended condolences over the passing of Prince Talal Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to a Royal Court statement.
Earlier in the day, His Majesty sent a cable to the Saudi monarch, in which he expressed his sympathies to King Salman, the Saudi royal family and the people of Saudi Arabia.
