King expresses condolences to Saudi monarch over passing of Prince Nawaf

By JT - Oct 21,2020 - Last updated at Oct 21,2020

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing condolences over the passing of Prince Nawaf Bin Saad Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In the cable, King Abdullah expressed sympathies to King Salman, and the royal family and people of Saudi Arabia, according to a Royal Court statement.

 

 

 

