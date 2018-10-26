King cancels Bahrain visit after Dead Sea incident

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday cancelled a working visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on Friday to follow up on a tragic incident that saw at least 18 people, mostly schoolchildren, die as flashfloods swept the Dead Sea area where they were picnicking, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty was following up with concerned officials on the tragic deaths in Zara-Maeen, the hot springs area on the shores of the Dead Sea.

He was due to meet with Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and to participate in the 2018 IISS Manama Dialogue – 14th regional security summit during the period from 26 to 28 of this month.

His Majesty was also scheduled to deliver the keynote at the summit, hosted by Bahrain for the 14th time since 2004.