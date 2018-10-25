King due in Bahrain on Friday

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah will begin a working visit to Bahrain next Friday to meet with Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and to participate in the 2018 IISS Manama Dialogue – 14th regional security summit during the period from 26 to 28 of this month.

His Majesty will deliver the keynote at the summit, hosted by Bahrain for the 14th time since 2004, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The summit highlights the most prominent regional and international strategic security issues with the participation of politicians and military officials who represent 25 countries from around the world to discuss challenges and developments related to security, defence and foreign policy in the Middle East.