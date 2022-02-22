Jordan’s infrastructure ready for digital transformation — Hanandeh

AMMAN — Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh said that Jordan’s infrastructure is ready for digital transformation, noting that the digitisation of several services will be completed by the end of the year.

Hanandeh’s remarks came on Monday during the “Jordanian Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship” forum in Dubai, which was held by the Association of Information and Communications Technology Companies (Intaj) in partnership with the Ministries of Investment, Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and the Jordanian Business Council in Dubai, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hanandeh said the forum aims to promote investment in the ICT sector, entrepreneurship and innovation in Jordan by presenting Jordanian capabilities in the sector such as infrastructure, human resources, incentives, legislation and Jordan’s strategic location in the middle of the Arab region.

Secretary General of the Investment Ministry Zaher Qatarneh said the ministry is in the process of finalising the new investment promotion strategy for 2024/2022, as the information technology and digital services sector will be among the most important sectors focused on to attract more foreign investment.

The event, which is a continuation of the Expo 2020 Dubai, will continue until February 25, with the aim of promoting Jordan as a digital and innovative technology centre in the region and allowing Jordanian companies to meet with major international companies and investment funds to create opportunities for growth.