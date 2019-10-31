Jordan's ambassador in Tel Aviv arrives home

AMMAN — Jordan's ambassador in Tel Aviv arrived in the Kingdom on Wednesday after the Foreign Ministry recalled him for consultations over the Israel's "illegal and inhumane" detention of Hiba Labadi and Abdulrahman Meri.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi voiced Jordan's rejection and condemnation of the illegal and inhumane detention of Labadi and Meri, saying: " We hold Israel completely responsible for the security of our citizens and we will continue to take all political, legal and diplomatic measures to guarantee their safe return."

The top diplomat accused Israel of "endangering" the lives of Labadi and Meri, citing their deteriorating health condition.

Labdi has been on a hunger strike for a month and her health has suffered as a result, according to local news outlets, while Meri is suffering from cancer.

Later Tuesday the Foreign Ministry announced the arrest of an Israeli man "who entered the Kingdom in an illegal manner through the northern border".

Earlier this month, the ministry summoned the Israeli Chargé d’Affaires in the Kingdom to protest against the continued detention of Labadi and Meri.