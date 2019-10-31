'Labadi to be transferred to health centre for treatment'

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that Jordanian detainee Hiba Labadi, who has been in illegal detention in Israel under inhumane conditions, will be transferred to a health centre under prison administration for treatment, in response to the ministry’s demands.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry reiterated that it will continue taking all measures available to guarantee Labadi’s safety, while also working towards her and Abdulrahman Meri’s release.

The ministry reaffirmed that the arrest of Labadi and Meri is illegal, warning of the consequences that will result from the continuation of their detainment.

“Jordan holds Israel fully accountable for the lives of the two citizens until their safe return home,” the ministry said.

The Jordanian ambassador to Tel Aviv arrived home on Wednesday to discuss Israel's prolonged detention of Labadi and Meri, and in protest.

Labadi has been on a hunger strike for a month and her health has suffered as a result, according to local news outlets, while Meri suffers from cancer.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said that the charge d'affaires at the Jordanian embassy in Israel paid a visit to Labadi to check on her well-being, adding that this was the fifth visit since her arrest.

The ministry has made continual efforts and intensive calls via diplomatic and political channels to urge Israel to release the detained Jordanians, whose health conditions have deteriorated since the beginning of their administrative detention, the statement said, noting that this is a breach of international law.

Earlier this month, the ministry summoned the Israeli Chargé d’Affaires in the Kingdom to protest against the continued detention of Labadi and Meri, and handed him a letter demanding their immediate release.