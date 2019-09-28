Jordan, Turkey to boost economic relations

AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri is scheduled to visit Turkey on Tuesday to sign a framework agreement that will boost economic relations, the ministry's spokesperson Yanal Barmawi told The Jordan Times on Saturday.

"The agreement paves the way to initiate negotiations between Jordan and Turkey in order to reach deals that boost bilateral cooperation in all economic fields during the upcoming period," Barmawi said.

The signing of the agreement will encourage businessmen and businesswomen from Jordan and Turkey to benefit from the opportunities resulting from the agreement.

The free trade agreement between Jordan and Turkey, which was suspended in March of last year, focused mainly on the exchange of goods, but the new agreement will expand cooperation to wider spheres of trade and investments, according to Barmawi.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz met a delegation of Turkish businesspeople visiting the Kingdom this July as part of the collaboration to enhance economic and investment ties between the two countries.

The meeting, held at the Prime Ministry, discussed means to enhance Jordanian-Turkish cooperation in the investment and commercial exchange fields, as well as potential benefits from available opportunities in each country.

At the time, Turkish Ambassador to Jordan Murat Karagöz described relations between Ankara and Amman as “historical and deep-rooted”, highlighting the importance of Razzaz’s visit to Turkey last year, during which he discussed several economic issues with Turkish government officials.