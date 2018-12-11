Jordan, Romania working on agreements to expand cooperation

By JT - Dec 11,2018 - Last updated at Dec 11,2018

AMMAN — Jordan and Romania on Tuesday agreed to determine the deeds necessary to enhance bilateral ties and finalise the requirements for signing the cooperation agreements in the economic, investment, trade, educational and tourism fields.

The decision was made during a meeting between Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Romanian Secretary of State for Inter-Institutional Relations Maria Magdalena Grigore, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Officials at both ministries would start preparing a roadmap, expected to be completed within weeks, to identify the agreements required for adopting the legal frameworks to enhance cooperation.

Safadi and Grigore highlighted both countries’ interest in increase cooperation, referring to the importance of building on “strong ties” and expanding economic cooperation to a wider scope.

Both officials commended the cultural relations between Jordan and Romania, where some 13,000 Jordanians have completed their studies.

In this regard, Safadi expressed appreciation to Romania for raising the number of scholarships to Jordanian students from 13 to 53 as of next year.

They also discussed means of facilitating procedures for Jordanians to obtain visas to Romania.

Grigore praised Jordan’s “key role” in enhancing regional security and stability, noting the country’s partnership with the EU in this regard.

The minister noted that her country will head the EU’s presidency next year.

She also stressed the importance of the Aqaba meetings, in which she represented her country during the last round, earlier this week.

The meetings have a key role in the call for adopting a holistic approach and deeper international cooperation in the war against terrorism, she added.

Regional developments, mainly those pertaining to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Syrian crisis and the war against terrorism, were also discussed during the meeting.