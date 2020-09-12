You are here
Jordan Response Plan funding reaches $637m — Planning Ministry
By Bahaa Al Deen Al Nawas - Sep 12,2020 - Last updated at Sep 12,2020
AMMAN —The Jordan Response Plan (JRP), the national response to the Syrian refugee crisis, received total funding of around $637 million as of September 10 this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.
The funding required stands at $2.24 billion and the deficit stands at around $1.6 billion, according to the funding status report for the JRP 2020.
Of the amount secured, $153 million went to supporting refugees, $134 million for host communities and $350 million was channelled to support the Treasury while no funding was made available to institutional capacity-building projects, the report’s data showed.
The United States is the top donor to the JRP 2020, according to the figures, with donations amounting to around $371 million, followed by Germany at around $79 million.
The budget requirements for the JRP 2020-2022 reach a total of around $6.6 billion, with the total required for each year at an average of $2.2 billion, according to the ministry’s published booklet on the latest JRP.
The previous plan included 12 sectors, while the new JRP 2020-2022 includes seven sectors, as some sectors were combined to better align with the sustainable development goals. These sectors are: Public services, economic empowerment, education, health, WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene services), social protection, along with justice and shelter.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Sep 11, 2020
Sep 11, 2020
Opinion
Sep 12, 2020
Sep 12, 2020
Sep 12, 2020
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment