JRP funding reaches $689 million — Planning Ministry

AMMAN — The Jordan Response Plan (JRP), the national response to the Syrian refugee crisis, received a total funding of around $689 million until November 5, 2020, constituting 30.6 per cent of the funding required, according to the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation’s data.

The required funding stands at $2.249 billion while the deficit, since the beginning of this year, stands at around $1.56 billion, according to the funding status report of the JRP 2020.

Of the amount secured, $189 million went to support refugees, $146 million for host communities and $353 million was channelled to support the Treasury while no funding was made available to institutional capacity-building projects, the report’s data showed.

Grants were distributed on the components of the plan, with the electronic system receiving $225 million, the additional funding item $95 million, bilateral agreements $14 million, the Treasury $353 million, and so far, no funding has been made available to international organisations.

The United States is the top donor to the JRP 2020, according to the figures, with donations amounting to around $372 million, followed by Germany at around $87.9 million.

The budget requirements for the JRP 2020-2022 reach a total of around $6.6 billion, with the total required for each year at an average of $2.2 billion, according to the ministry’s published booklet on the latest JRP.

The previous plan included 12 sectors, while the new JRP 2020-2022 includes seven sectors, as some sectors were combined to better align with the sustainable development goals. These sectors are: Public services, economic empowerment, education, health, WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene services), social protection, along with justice and shelter.