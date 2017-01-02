You are here

Home » Local » Jordan renews support for Iraq as terror hits again

Jordan renews support for Iraq as terror hits again

By JT - Jan 02,2017 - Last updated at Jan 02,2017

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist blasts that targeted innocent civilians in eastern Baghdad, resulting in dozens of fatalities and injuries.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani stressed Jordan's support to the Iraqi people and government in fighting terrorism that targets Iraq's stability and the security of its citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, voiced the government's condolences to the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

On Monday, the Iraqi capital saw at least two car bombings.

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 4 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Hope, at last?

Monday 02 January 2017

What Kerry did

Jan 02, 2017

Are Chinese enterprises being taxed to death?

Jan 02, 2017

Reunification of Syria

Jan 02, 2017

Terrorised Tunisia

Jan 02, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.