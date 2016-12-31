You are here
Jordan condemns Baghdad terror attack
By JT - Dec 31,2016 - Last updated at Dec 31,2016
AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist blast that targeted innocent civilians in a popular market in central Baghdad, resulting in dozens of fatalities and injuries.
Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that terrorism now adopts the most brutal ways in its heinous crimes, calling for joint efforts against the threat.
Momani, who is also government spokesperson, expressed Jordan's support for Iraq in fighting terror organisations, which target Iraq's stability and the security of its citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The minister also voiced the government's condolences to the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
