Jordan records highest daily COVID cases at 8,300

AMMAN — Sixty-three COVID-19 deaths and 8,300 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 457,151, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 5,169, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 4,289 infections in Amman, 999 in Irbid, including 69 in Ramtha district, 155 in Mafraq, 958 in Zarqa, 571 in Balqa, 281 in Madaba, 328 in Karak, 114 in Ajloun, 222 in Aqaba, 163 in Jerash, 109 cases in Tafileh and 111 in Maan, including 11 in Petra district.

The statement added that there are currently 69,033 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 446 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 2,431, the statement said, adding that 299 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Wednesday totalled 1,888, registering an occupancy rate of 36 per cent, while a total of 549 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 46 per cent.

A total of 292 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 27 per cent.

The statement added that 3,644 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 382,949.

A total of 54,052 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 5,053,264, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 15.36 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.