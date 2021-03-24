104 COVID deaths, 9,130 virus cases recorded Wednesday

AMMAN — One hundred and four COVID-19 deaths and 9,003 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 562,857, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 6,181 according to a government statement.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 19 per cent, compared with 19.7 per cent reported on Tuesday.

A total of 48,151 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 5,617,586, according to the statement.

The statement added that 8,300 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 456,188.

The statement added that there are currently 99,762 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 514 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 3,327, the statement said, adding that 374 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 49 per cent, ICU beds reached 72 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 35 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 70 per cent, 76per cent ICUs and 47 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 36 per cent, 31 per cent for ICUs and 24per cent for ventilators.