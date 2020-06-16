Jordan receives medical aid from UAE

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday received medical supplies, including COVID-19 test kits, from the UAE, as part of the two countries’ joint efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Royal Court Secretary General Mohammed Al Karaki and Charge d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman Fahed Otaibi attended the handover ceremony of the medical aid at Queen Alia International Airport, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Lauding the two countries’ cooperation and coordination, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh expressed gratitude for the medical assistance, noting that the aid will contribute in increasing the number of daily COVID-19 tests and halting the spread of the virus.

The UAE has sent 12.4 tonnes of medical supplies to the Kingdom via air, a move that will serve more than 12,000 health workers, Petra added.

Highlighting the two countries’ “firmly rooted” ties in various fields, UAE Ambassador to Jordan Ahmed Ali Al Balushi said that Jordanian-Emirati ties are “a model of distinguished Arab relations”, noting that the dispatch of medical aid is “a continuation of this approach of solid relations”.