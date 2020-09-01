Jordan receives around $700 million in US grant

AMMAN — The US on Monday provided Jordan with $699.9 million, as part of the $845.1 million annual aid from Washington's assistance to Amman.

The first batch has been transferred in full to the Treasury, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

The amount included $350 million allocated to support the general budget of the Jordan Response Plan (JRP) to the Syrian crisis, the statement said.

The ministry also said that signing the second batch of the US grant, at a value of $145.2 million will be before the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the amount of foreign assistance extended to Jordan by donor countries and international financing institutions in the seven months of 2020 totalled $1.7 billion, the ministry said in another statement on Monday.

The total sum comprised $589 million for regular grants to support and implement development projects, according to a ministry statement.

The amount also included $507 million as soft loans and $597 million as additional grants to support the JRP, the ministry said.

The amount allocated to support the JRP included $124 million offered to support Syrian refugees and $123 million to assist host communities, while $350 million directed to support the plan's general budget.

Foreign assistance offered to the Kingdom in July amounted $ 1 billion, including $395 million for development projects, $284 million as soft loans §additional grants to support the JRP, the statement said.