Foreign aid pledged to Kingdom stands at $3.73b — Planning Ministry

AMMAN — The total foreign aid pledged to Jordan in 2020 by donor countries and financing institutions stood at $3.73 billion by the end of November.

Around 64 per cent of the agreed-upon foreign assistance, some $2.35 billion, is designated to support the General Budget, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Foreign aid is divided into grants and soft loans, and is used to support the General Budget, the Jordan Response Plan to the Syrian Crisis (JRP) or priority development schemes in public service sectors, such as health, education, municipalities and water.

The grants totalled $845 million, including $523 million to support the General Budget and $322 million to implement development projects.

Soft loans comprised $2.16 billion, including $1.48 billion to support the budget and $685 million to implement development projects, according to the statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The assistance also included $725.9 million in additional grants to support the JRP, out of which $203.6 million are allocated for supporting refugees, $168.8 million will be used to carry out projects for host communities, and $353.5 million of support will be channelled through the General Budget.