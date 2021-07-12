Jordan prepares for eid as festive season lifts hopes of businesses

AMMAN — With Eid Al Adha just around the corner, people in the Kingdom enthusiastically prepare to welcome the Islamic holiday.

In celebrating Eid Al Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, Muslims mark the end of a major ritual in Islam, the Hajj or the greater pilgrimage to Mecca. During Eid Al Adha, Muslims of sufficient means are required to sacrifice livestock in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail to God, according to Muslim beliefs.

Nada Juma, a mother of two, told The Jordan Times on Sunday that every year she tries to do something new so eid continues to be fun and exciting for her kids.

“I love eid preparations. I always go shopping and prepare a checklist that includes the places to go on eid,” she added, noting that this occasion not only has religious significance, but also social and cultural importance.

Retail stores in Jordan have prepared their products for Eid Al Adha. Many business owners told The Jordan Times that the number of shoppers has increased, especially given that many employees have gotten their salaries days before eid.

Salim Saad, a food retailer, said on Sunday that “people’s food purchases before eid are usually centred around grabbing items needed for eid’s family meal”.

Food is a staple of the eid celebration, according to Saad, who pointed out that Jordanians usually eat Mansaf — the Jordanian national dish of lamb cooked in fermented, dry yoghurt sauce and served on a heap of rice.

Maram Omar, a 26-year-old hair dresser, said that during the first two days of eid she will not be off from work, so she will not buy new clothes for the holiday.

“I will be visiting my two sisters and brother. On the fourth day I’ll go gift shopping for my parents,” Omar noted.

Sereen Alami, a young Jordanian, said that she shifted her eid shopping to the Internet, especially now during the pandemic.

“I love buying new clothes for eid because it gives me the sense of excitement,” she said.