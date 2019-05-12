Jordan, partners ‘committed to joint framework, cooperation’

By JT - May 12,2019 - Last updated at May 12,2019

AMMAN — Jordan, Egypt and Iraq on Thursday agreed on the action plans and mechanisms for implementing the outcomes of Cairo-hosted tripartite summit between His Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

This came during Thursday’s meeting in Amman, between Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri, his Egyptian counterpart Amro Nassar and Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Saleh Jubouri, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Friday.

The meeting’s final communiqué underlined that the three countries are determined to work together and maintain strategic coordination.

Amman, Cairo and Baghdad affirmed their commitment to cooperating with all Arab countries as well, to work out solutions for crises facing Arabs.

Talks during the meeting covered mechanisms of bolstering economic integration between the three countries, including improving industrial cooperation as well as building joint industrial zones and collaboration in the fields of energy, the extension of the Iraqi oil pipeline to Aqaba, linking the two countries’ electricity grids, infrastructure, reconstruction and furthering trade exchange, according to a Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply’s statement carried by Petra.

According to the joint communiqué issued after the trilateral gathering, it was agreed to enhance the volume of trade among the three countries and managing the obstacles hindering trade exchange.

The three countries also decided to expand strategic partnerships to create a window of opportunity for new investments and bolstering joint industrial zones through developing SMEs and supporting entrepreneurship.

The communiqué included forming a technical committee to develop the necessary work plans and mechanisms for implementing the agreements, and it was agreed to hold its first meeting next July.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali, the technical agent of the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals, Adel Karim, and the industry minister’s assistant, Ahmed Taha, have been appointed to serve in the committee tasked with preparing the work plans and mechanisms for implementing the agreements.

The ministerial meeting will convene in Cairo next July to follow up on the measures of implementation, as the specific date will be set through the diplomatic channels.