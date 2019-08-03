Jordan, Egypt, Iraq FMs to convene in Baghdad today

AMMAN — A three-way Jordanian-Egyptian-Iraqi meeting is due to take place on Sunday in Baghdad to follow up on the outcomes of a Cairo-hosted tripartite summit between His Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, according to a diplomatic source.

The Iraqi embassy in Jordan, in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Friday, said that the foreign ministers of Jordan, Iraq and Egypt will convene to discuss countering terrorism, investment and supporting the reconstruction efforts in Iraq.

March’s trilateral summit in Cairo stressed the importance of advancing economic, trade and investment cooperation between the three countries, as well as capitalising on the potential of the three countries’ geographical connectivity and their joint strategic and economic interests.

Talks covered mechanisms of bolstering economic integration between the three countries, including improving industrial cooperation as well as building joint industrial zones and collaboration in the fields of energy, the extension of the Iraqi oil pipeline to Aqaba, linking the two countries’ electricity grids, infrastructure, reconstruction and furthering trade exchange.