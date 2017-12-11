Jordan, Indonesia coordinate position on Jerusalem ahead of OIC meeting

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday reiterated that Jordan sees the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as illegal, in breach of the international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

During a press conference with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, Safadi said that he and Marsudi discussed Jerusalem issue, which both reject, and would coordinate efforts to respond to the decision.

He noted that Jordan is working with Arab and Muslim countries to coordinate with international community to ensure that the two-state solution is implemented, leading to the emergence of an independent Palestinian state within the pre-1967 lines.

The minister quoted His Majesty King Abdullah as saying that Jerusalem is the key to peace, and as long as it is occupied, the region will not live in peace and security.

For her part, Marsudi and Safadi discussed preparations for the upcoming Islamic summit in Istanbul, adding that they outlined developments related to the holy city.

She stressed that her country stands by Jordan in refusing the decision, adding the importance of communication with all countries in order to spread awareness of the issue.

On Wednesday, the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) plans to hold an emergency summit in Istanbul to discuss recent regional developments, especially as they pertain to Jerusalem.