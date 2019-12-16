Jordan, Germany ink grant, soft loan agreements

AMMAN — Jordan and Germany on Monday signed four agreements worth 137.5 million euros to improve water and sanitation projects in Irbid, Mafraq, Ajloun, Jerash and Karak governorates.

Planning and International Cooperation Minister Wissam Rabadi, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud, Director of KfW Development Bank office in Amman Christian Schaub and German Ambassador to Jordan Birgitta Siefker-Eberle attended the ceremony, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

The first agreement, worth 66 million euros, will be dedicated to completing the seventh and eighth phases of water and sanitation projects for communities hosting Syrian refugees, namely in Irbid, Mafraq, Ajloun and Jerash.

The second agreement includes a soft loan of 45 million euros to fund the fifth phase of the water management project in Karak and southwest Amman.

Under the third agreement worth 25 million euros, a soft loan will be offered to revamp water infrastructure in the Jordan Valley.

The fourth agreement, worth 1.5 million euros, came as an additional grant offered to the second phase of the climate change adaptation programme, with the aim of funding consultation services provided to farmers and supplying equipment to improve the water grids’ maintenance and operation.

During the ceremony, Abul Saud presented the challenges that the Kingdom is experiencing as a refugee-hosting country, notably the increasing demand for water across the country, which has reached 20 per cent, pointing out that water demand in the northern parts, which host the largest number of refugees, has experienced a 40-per cent increase in demand.

The minister also expressed appreciation for Germany’s continuous support for the Kingdom, especially the KfW Development Bank’s efforts in this arena.

For her part, Siefker-Eberle stressed the “deep-rooted” relations between the two countries, expressing her country’s readiness to continue supporting Jordan, mainly in priority sectors.