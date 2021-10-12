Jordan, Egypt sign cultural cooperation agreement

Culture Haifa Najjar and her Egyptian counterpart Inas Abdel Dayem sign an agreement on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan and Egypt on Tuesday signed the executive cultural cooperation programme agreement between the countries for 2021-2023 in the fields of libraries, cultural conferences and seminars, arts, intangible cultural heritage, children’s culture and translation.

The executive programme, signed by Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar and her Egyptian counterpart Inas Abdel Dayem, is aimed to enhance bilateral relations in various fields, implementing the agreement signed between the two countries in 1985, according to a ministry statement.

Najjar, during the ceremony, highlighted the Jordanian- Egyptian ongoing coordination as part of joint Arab action, commending Egypt’s cultural role for the Arab world’s intellectuals, artists and writers.

Abdel Dayem emphasised the necessity of supporting the two countries’ “long-lasting” relations, noting that signing the executive programme reflects the two countries’ efforts to adopt various cultural domains and artistic activities.

As per the programme, the two sides coordinate their stances on international cultural events towards achieving their objectives and mutual interests.

The two sides, under the programme, encourage and motivate the use of proper Arabic, as well as protecting and spreading the language, in addition to exchange expertise to develop the two ministries’ cultural centres.

Jordan will also take advantage of the experiences of the Egyptian side in the inclusion of people with disabilities, notably highlighting their talents through the Golden Talent competition that was made for individuals with special needs.