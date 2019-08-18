Jordan condemns Kabul wedding blast

You are here

Aug 18,2019

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a wedding hall in Kabul resulting in the death of more than 60 people and several injuries.  

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah renewed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Afghan government and people in the war against terrorism and the “blind violence” that targets the security, safety and stability of Afghanistan, according to a ministry statement.  

Qudah also expressed condolences over the loss of life and wished the injured a speedy recovery, reiterating the Kingdom’s unaltered stance that rejects all types of violence and terrorism that target all without any distinction.

