Jordan condemns bloody school blasts in Afghanistan

By JT - May 09,2021 - Last updated at May 09,2021

AMMAN — Jordan on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a school in Kabul and left dozens of innocent civilians as fatalities and injuries.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez stressed the Kingdom’s utter denouncement of "this heinous terrorist crime against innocent civilians, which contradicts with all religious and humanitarian values.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry also reiterated the Kingdom’s unaltered stance that denounces all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism that target all without distinction.

He also voiced Jordan’s deepest condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

A series of blasts outside the school during a peak holiday shopping period killed more than 50 people on Saturday, mostly female students, and wounded more than 100 in Dasht-e-Barchi, a west Kabul suburb populated mostly by Hazara Shiites, according to AFP.

The government blamed the Taliban for the carnage, but the insurgents denied responsibility and issued a statement saying the nation needed to "safeguard and look after educational centres and institutions".