Jordan to attend UN congress on crime prevention in Japan

By JT - Mar 06,2021 - Last updated at Mar 06,2021

AMMAN — A Jordanian delegation will participate in the 14th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice due to be held in Kyoto, Japan, from March 7-12.

The congress will be held under the theme of "Advancing crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law: towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice is the world's largest and most diverse gathering of policy-makers, practitioners, academia, intergovernmental organisations and civil society in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice.

The Jordanian team will be headed by the Kingdom's Ambassador to Japan Lina Annab and comprises the president of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission, the head of Public Prosecutions and Jordan's ambassador to Austria.

Libya, Palestine, Egypt, Iraq and Qatar will also take part in the congress.

