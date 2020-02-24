JIC prepares for Expo 2020 Dubai

AMMAN — Expo 2020 Dubai’s motto “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” encourages creativity, innovation and cooperation, Chairman of the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) Khaled Wazani said on Monday.

The chairman made these remarks during the JIC’s hosting of the second preparatory meeting of an Energy, Food and Water Conference, which aims to prepare Jordan for its participation in the expo.

The meeting saw the participation of UAE Ambassador to Jordan Ahmed Al Balushi, Dutch Ambassador to Jordan Barbara Joziasse, Secretary General of the Ministry of Water and Irrigation Ali Subah and Director General of the National Agricultural Research Centre Nizar Haddad.

Wazani added that Expo 2020 Dubai will play “a major role” in addressing energy, food and water challenges and finding innovative solutions through proposals presented by participating countries, according to a JIC statement.

The JIC’s participation “will mirror the creativity” of the UAE as shown in its organisation of the exhibition, and will be based on smart and innovative partnerships that will benefit the region, he stressed.

Jordan's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai represents a chance to acquire many promotions, opportunities and connections, he said, adding that the Kingdom will network with representatives from the 192 nations participating in the exhibition.

Wazani thanked the UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai organisers for their support of the Kingdom and the JIC in particular.

Water is “a great challenge for the Kingdom”, said Subah.

The exhibition, he noted, is an opportunity to exchange knowledge and enhance efficiency to achieve the greatest degree of water and food security, in addition to presenting Jordanian success stories in the fields of energy, water and food.

The Dutch ambassador thanked the JIC for hosting the meeting, noting that the third and last meeting for the Energy, Food and Water Conference will be held in the Netherlands.

The statement added that Expo 2020 Dubai is “the first international expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, and the largest event ever organised in the Arab world”, with the participation of 192 countries and 25 million expected visits during the period from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

Each participating country will have its own independent pavilion to display content and experiences related to the sub-themes of Expo 2020, as well as cultural, tourism, social and economic features.

Countries will also have a chance to review the investment opportunities that they offer, building partnerships and cooperation relations with other countries and institutions, according to Wazani.