Japan, UNOPS launch $1.3m project to support Royal Medical Services

A view of King Hussein Hospital in Amman, which will witness a renovation of its female surgical and paediatric wards under a $1.3-million project by the Government of Japan and UNOPS (Photo courtesy of UNOPS)

AMMAN — The Government of Japan and UNOPS have launched a $1.3-million project to enhance the operational capacity of the Royal Medical Services (RMS).

According to a UNOPS statement made available to The Jordan Times, the project will restore and equip the RMS' female surgical and paediatric wards, as well as the renal dialysis unit. It is anticipated that over 330,000 people will benefit from this project, including the Syrian refugees who access RMS services.

This initiative complements the previous support provided by the Government of Japan and UNOPS to strengthen Jordan’s health sector, the statement said, adding that the contribution is a "continuation of the strong support from Japan to improve the access to and quality of healthcare in the Kingdom".

The previous phase, which supported the rehabilitation and procurement works for the obstetrics and gynaecology departments and the warehouse at the King Hussein Medical Centre (KHMC), including newly constructed indoor waiting areas, improved both access and services for beneficiaries, the statement said. Additionally, the ambulances and medical beds provided to the RMS are contributing to the Kingdom’s fight against COVID-19.

“Both the previous and upcoming rehabilitation projects will have a significant impact on the quality of medical care provided to patients. We appreciate the continued support of the Government of Japan and UNOPS, which will help sustain and improve RMS capabilities and the services we provide to the population at large, as well as Syrian refugees,” said RMS Director Brig. Gen. Dr. Adel Wahadneh.

Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Hidenao Yanagi said in the statement: “Japan highly appreciates the role of the RMS in the health sector in Jordan, and in particular, its dedication and ongoing nationwide efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19."

"We value the RMS’ continued contribution to medical support to vulnerable people including Syrian refugees at the hospitals and in the field," he said, adding: "I would also like to give my sincere appreciation to UNOPS as our long-standing implementing partner of several projects in Jordan since the onset of the Syrian crisis."

Earlier in January of this year, the Japanese government renewed its commitment to support the RMS through the rehabilitation of the KHMC as well as procurement of medical equipment for the centre, he noted.

Muhammad Usman Akram, Director of UNOPS' Operational Hub in Amman, said: “UNOPS is pleased to continue supporting the Government of Jordan and appreciates the generous contribution from the Government and people of Japan to improve the health sector services, focusing on some of the most vulnerable beneficiaries."

"This initiative comes at a critical time when the Government of Jordan has already dedicated significant resources to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to building on our strong cooperation with the Government of Jordan and the Government of Japan, and delivering on the positive impacts of this important assistance,” he added.

A United Nations agency, UNOPS helps the UN and its partners "provide peace and security, humanitarian and development solutions", and its services cover infrastructure, project management, procurement, financial management and human resources, according to the statement.

UNOPS Operational Hub in Amman covers projects in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Yemen and implements work in partnership with bilateral donors, national governments and other UN agencies.