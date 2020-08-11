UNOPS, Japan complete first phase of RMS support project

AMMAN — The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Operational Hub in Amman and the Japanese embassy on Thursday marked the completion of the first phase of the project “Improvement of Health Services through Operational Capacity Support to the Royal Medical Services (RMS) of Jordanian Armed Forces” implemented by UNOPS.

The project implemented renovation works and equipped the obstetrics and gynaecology department of the King Hussein Medical Centre and its warehouse compound, according to a UNOPS statement.

The new facility is functional and is serving patients.

Ambulances and medical beds that were delivered under this project have contributed to the efforts of the RMS and the government to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

During a meeting to mark the occasion, Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Hidenao Yanagi said: “Japan highly appreciates UNOPS’ dedication and efforts on implementing the project to enhance the operational capacity of the RMS which plays a critical role in providing health services to the Jordanian population, including Syrian refugees.”

“We are pleased to hear that our assistance also contributed to the RMS’ nationwide efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the envoy added.

“This year, we renewed our commitment to contribute funding to the subsequent UNOPS project supporting the RMS through rehabilitation of the King Hussein Medical Centre, including the procurement of medical equipment. We will continue to work closely with UNOPS to improve the quality of and access to health services in Jordan,” he noted.

Director for UNOPS Operational Hub in Amman Muhammad Usman Akram said: “UNOPS long-standing partnership with the Government of Japan in Jordan once again demonstrated its positive impact at a critical time. The support that we jointly extended to the RMS came at the right time to support the readiness of the Jordanian health sector to respond to COVID-19 and its unprecedented challenges.”

“We are confident that the ongoing new initiative with the RMS, which is also supported by the people and the Government of Japan, will further benefit the population and the nation amidst these challenging times,” said Akram.

UNOPS partnership with the Government of Japan in Jordan started in 2014, in support of Jordan’s urgent response to the Syrian refugee crisis. Since then, the partnership has delivered critical support to a number of sectors in Jordan, including protection, vocational training, health, countering violence and extremism, and water and sanitation, according to the statement.