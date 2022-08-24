Japan donates rehabilitation equipment to centre for people with disabilities

Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Shimazaki Kaoru and guests pose for a group photo during a handover ceremony of rehabilitation equipment at the Our Lady of Peace Centre on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Japanese embassy)

AMMAN — A handover ceremony of rehabilitation equipment was held on Wednesday at the Our Lady of Peace Centre, which serves people with special needs and disabilities.

The ceremony was attended by Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Shimazaki Kaoru, Bishop Jamal Khader, Latin Patriarchal Vicar for in Jordan, Monsignor Mauro Lalli, Chargé d’Affaires at the Apostolic Nunciature in Jordan, and Father Shawqi Batarian, Director General of Our Lady of Peace Centre, according to a Japanese embassy statement.

In 2021, Japan extended a grant of $89,917 to Our Lady of Peace Centre for the provision of rehabilitation equipment under a scheme called Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

This grant aims to improve the rehabilitation services provided to people with disabilities, especially those in great need, through the provision of new and specialised equipment that improves their health, well-being, pain management, physical motion and strength.

Since its establishment in 2004, the centre has provided free daily services in a caring environment for people with disabilities, regardless of religious, social and financial background, the statement said.

This project will contribute to improving the quality and sustainability of the rehabilitation services at the centre for people with disabilities, including refugees.

In the speech delivered during the ceremony, Kaoru expressed his gratitude to Our Lady of Peace Centre’s great contribution to the society.

“Needless to say, people with disabilities are likely to face various socio-economic challenges due to physical, financial, and social barriers. To make the matter worse, their life and socio-economic circumstances have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, support for those people is a critical component of ‘human security’,” the ambassador said.

“We sincerely hope that this project will contribute to the improvement of their health and promotion of their future social participation, and eventually, realisation of a society where no one will be left behind,” he added.