JAF receives military equipment from Canadian government

AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces -Arab Army (JAF) on Monday received military equipment donated by the Canadian government.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, JAF Assistant for Planning, Organisation and Defence Resources Brig. Gen. Yousef Khatib stressed the "deep-rooted" relations between the countries and the importance of this military assistance to Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khatib also expressed appreciation for the Canadian government's assistance that will contribute to developing and strengthening military cooperation between Jordan and Canada. Khatib and the Canadian delegates who attended the ceremony checked on the newly renovated armoured vehicles and their "advanced" combat capabilities that suit the nature of various JAF units’ work.