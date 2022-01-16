JAF captain killed in line of duty laid to rest

By JT - Jan 16,2022 - Last updated at Jan 16,2022

Soldiers carry the body of Captain Mohammad Yassin Khdairat who was killed in the line of duty on the northeastern border during his funeral in Irbid on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Captain Mohammad Yassin Khdairat who was killed in the line of duty on the northeastern border on Sunday dawn was laid to rest in Irbid.

Senior officials from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) attended the funeral, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Border Guard captain was killed and three soldiers were injured early on Sunday while engaging a group of smugglers on the Kingdom's northeastern front, according to a JAF source.

A JAF statement said that on Sunday at dawn, smugglers opened fire on a Border Guard patrol on the northeastern border before the troops returned fire and pushed the smugglers back to the Syrian territory, Petra reported.

The injured were transferred to King Talal Military Hospital.

A search of the area where the incident took place found narcotics that the smugglers left behind, the army official said.

The army reaffirmed that it will not tolerate any smuggling or infiltration attempts that target national security.

The army offered condolences to the fallen captain's family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.