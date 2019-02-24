Issawi tours Madaba projects, meets with local leaders on governorate’s needs

AMMAN — Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, on Sunday visited Madaba Governorate in implementation of His Majesty the King Abdullah’s directives.

The King visited Madaba two weeks ago and ordered the acceleration of a number of development projects that serve the governorate’s residents, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the visit, Issawi met with the Madaba Governorate’s council and the heads of municipalities, where he listened to the most important needs and demands of the governorate.

Issawi said that the visits are part of the King’s directives meant to boost communication with citizens in different regions of the Kingdom, and effectively implement Royal Initiatives that contribute to improving the living conditions of citizens and ensuring the provision of quality services to meet citizens’ needs.

During Issawi’s visit, a number of the governorate’s council members, as well as heads of municipalities, presented the most important demands and needs of the governorate, which focused on finding solutions to the problems of poverty and unemployment in the Madaba.

Talks also focused on supporting and encouraging agricultural projects, launching the Madaba government hospital, finding solutions for installing water and electricity services for rural citizens and establishing a university college in Theeban, as well as promoting the governorate as an investment destination in terms of tourism.

Issawi stressed that all the demands and needs presented would be studied with the concerned government agencies, and many of them would be implemented in accordance with the priorities and resources available, pointing out that the Royal Initiatives act to complement the government’s plans and programmes.

Issawi also visited the Theeban Youth Committee, which will use a former Civil Defence Department building, and was briefed on its rehabilitation to serve Theeban’s youth.

The Royal Hashemite court chief toured a site for a factory in Theeban, which will make medical equipment used in kidney dialysis departments, and is expected to provide more than 750 jobs for local residents.

Issawi also visited Waleh Dam and reviewed the project’s progress. The project will increase the dam’s capacity to 25 million cubic metres (mcm), from its previous 9mcm capacity.