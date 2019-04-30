Royal Court chief visits Mafraq, listens to needs of locals

AMMAN — Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, on Tuesday visited Mafraq as part of His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives.

His Majesty visited Mafraq last week to check on the needs and requests of the northern governorate’s people, most of which revolved around the necessity of supporting employment projects, improving the quality of health, cultural and educational services, attracting investment to the governorate and supporting charities and NGOs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Issawi said that King Abdullah instructed him to prepare a plan consisting of the governorate’s developmental priorities. Issawi added that all the needs and demands presented during the visit will be studied and followed up on by the relevant governmental departments.

He said that dealing with unemployment was at the top of His Majesty’s agenda, as he is constantly directing the government’s efforts towards finding solutions to the problem. Issawi pointed to the King’s various endeavours in attracting investment to the Kingdom and providing people with employment opportunities.

Issawi noted that a number of Royal Initiatives will be carried out in Mafraq, with a focus on those which boost production, provide employment for youth and improve living conditions.