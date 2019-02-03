You are here
Issawi follows up on projects directed during King’s visit to Ramtha
By JT - Feb 03,2019 - Last updated at Feb 03,2019
AMMAN — Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Rajai Muasher on Sunday visited Ramtha district in implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah's directives.
Last week, His Majesty King Abdullah visited Ramtha and ordered a package of development projects that serve the northern district’s residents, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Issawi pointed out that the most prominent initiatives are building residential housing for underprivileged families, the establishment of a public park as a respite for the district’s residents, the support of about 200 production projects in the first phase and the maintenance study of houses damaged by the events on the Syrian side of the border during the past years.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 04, 2019
Feb 04, 2019
Opinion
Feb 03, 2019
Feb 03, 2019
Feb 03, 2019
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment