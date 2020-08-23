Interior minister, heads of security agencies visit Omari, Jaber border crossings

AMMAN — With the aim of protecting frontier workers and curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Interior Minister Salameh Hammad on Saturday announced that the facilities of Omari and Jaber border crossings will be revamped.

Hammad, accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Director of the General Intelligence Department (GID) Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni and Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh checked on the Omari border crossing between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and the Jaber border crossing between the Kingdom and Syria, reviewing plans and measures put in place after the occurrence of virus cases among staff at the two centres.

During the visit, Hammad said that His majesty King Abdullah’s directives to protect the public require intensified efforts and a reassessment of all measures and procedures to identify loopholes in the fight against the pandemic, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

After the detection of COVID-19 infections among the cadres of Omari and Jaber border crossings, the government, the armed forces and security agencies have taken immediate measures to contain the epidemiological situation, he said.

He pointed out that the visit was intended to check on the efficiency of the procedures on the ground, as well as to address the challenges.

A number of facilities at the two border crossings, notably shipping yards, in addition to clearance and customs offices, will be urgently revamped to prevent close contact among staff members, arrivals and departures, he said.

The number of quarantine caravans at the Omari border crossing will be increased, among other administrative and health measures that will ensure the safety of border crossing, he added.

Lauding the high level of coordination and “team spirit” among all related bodies at the border crossings, Hammad instructed the administrative governors and related agencies “not to be lenient” with any violation that jeopardises the epdidemiological situation.