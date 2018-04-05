Indonesian, Jordanian universities united in ‘spreading true image of Islam’

AMMAN — A delegation headed by the rector of the As-Syafiiyah Islamic University in Jakarta, Indonesia, Masduki Ahmad, on Tuesday took part in a forum between Jordanian and Indonesian academics with the Imdad Media Centre, with the aim of discussing further cooperation in the field of higher education.

Organised in cooperation with the Literature and Culture Salon, the meeting was attended by several professors and university presidents in addition to former ministers and ambassadors.

Ahmad expressed willingness to increase the cooperation between As-Syafiiyah Islamic University and several Jordanian institutions and signed agreements with the University of Islamic Sciences, Al Isra University, Al-al-Bayt University, the University of Jordan, the Jordanian University of Science and Technology and Yarmouk University.

The agreements involve a number of scholarships for students to engage in exchange programmes as well as research cooperation deals between Jordanian and Indonesian professors, Chairman of the Imdad Media Centre Nabil Al Sharif told The Jordan Times.

"Students based in Indonesian universities are appreciated, respected and welcome," the rector said, thanking the Jordanian government for "its great cooperation in welcoming Indonesian students in Jordanian universities and simplifying all procedures for them".

Several speakers outlined the efforts that shall be exerted by countries concerned with the image of Islam, discussing ways of cooperation to "protect the true reality of Islam from the distorted image being spread across the world in this context of extremism".

Sharif stressed: "Jordan and Indonesia share an understanding of Islam as a religion of moderation, tolerance and peace," pointing out that "Jordan has taken several initiatives in order to project the right image of Islam, and it is essential to provide such initiatives with exposure to the world."

"Building on Indonesia's interest in the 2004 Amman Message, we are happy to have reached an understanding for our cooperation to continue along these lines," Sharif said, voicing his hopes to meet representatives of other countries and cultures in order to "regain the true reality of Islam".