Amman bombings: Jordan remains on intellectual, military frontline against terror 14 years on

AMMAN — The Amman bombings were a crucial turning point in Jordan’s position towards extremism and extremist organisations, according to a political analyst.

"Jordan has exerted tremendous effort, regionally and internationally, in combatting extremist ideologies and organisations since the Amman bombings in 2005," Political Analyst and Commentator Bader Madi told The Jordan Times over the phone.

"The events that took place in 2005 restructured the way Jordanians view extremism and shaped popular and official efforts to combat any potential hubs for extremist thought," he said on Saturday.

This “reshaping” helped Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to protect itself from the 2011 Arab springs events, Madi said, noting that the clashes that ensued in neighbouring countries and even other countries around the world took place mainly because “extremism found a way to grow there”.

He added that extremist ideologies target individuals and society.

Madi cited The Amman Message initiative, which the King launched to portray the true essence of Islam, based on moderation and rejecting extremism, as a major Jordanian milestone in combatting terrorism.

He also said that Jordan has overseen the work of Islamic parties and groups in the Kingdom to ensure they comply with the initiative, protecting the true image of Islam.

"The Kingdom is a model of coexistence and moderate Islam through its people and leadership, not only on an intellectual level. Jordan has also worked hard on the security and military fronts in cooperation with other countries to corner and extinguish extremism," the analyst said.

For his part, former director of the University of Jordan’s Centre for Strategic Studies Musa Shteiwi said that Jordan is among the first countries to deal with terrorism at an early stage, and is always on the frontline in combatting terrorism and extremism, militarily and ideologically.

"Jordan... has taken serious steps in this issue, especially via curricula and through the media and religious programmes that teach the true, moderate Islam,” Shteiwi said.

“His Majesty King Abdullah said that the intellectual battle against extremist ideology will take longer than the military battle, and thus Jordan is one of the countries with a vision and a firm strategy to deal with the issue on all fronts,” Shteiwi said.

Shteiwi highlighted the Public Security Department's Community Peace Centre as an effective initiative on the community level, as it addresses most segments of society.

He said that the efforts of this initiative in particular have greatly contributed in the intellectual war against terrorism, commending its programmes and activities.