Higher Sharia Court chief takes oath of office

By JT - Sep 27,2017 - Last updated at Sep 27,2017

AMMAN — Kamal Ali Saleh Smadi on Tuesday took the oath of office before His Majesty King Abdullah as president of the Higher Sharia Court. 

Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh and Chief Islamic Justice Sheikh Abdul Karim Khasawneh attended the ceremony, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

A Royal Decree was issued earlier in the month appointing Smadi as president of the Higher Sharia Court as of September 20.

The court was established last year for the first time in Jordan as the top authority in sharia (Islamic law) judicial system.

It looks into the rulings issued by sharia courts of appeal to ensure that they are compatible with the relevant laws, according to the website of the Chief Islamic Justice Department.  

