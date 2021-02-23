You are here
Gov’t to shut down shops serving shisha, JD100,000 fine for violators
By JT - Feb 23,2021 - Last updated at Feb 23,2021
AMMAN — Interior Minister Samir Mubaideen on Monday directed governors to shut down shops that still serve shisha despite a ban.
The minister said that a penalty of JD100,000 will be imposed on violators for flouting public safety measures and the defence orders, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
