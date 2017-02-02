You are here

Home » Local » Gov’t trims salaries of top-ranking civil servants

Gov’t trims salaries of top-ranking civil servants

Ministerial team discusses progress report of executive plan

By JT - Feb 02,2017 - Last updated at Feb 02,2017

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to deduct 10 per cent of any sum above JD2,000 in monthly salaries of civil servants, and set a cap of JD3,500 on public sector salaries. 

The funds collected, which apply to the prime minister and ministers, among other top-ranking officials as of February 1, will go to support the Treasury as part of a broad plan to rationalise public spending.

The measure applies all ministries and state agencies included in the state budget law, and independent government units listed in the budget of these agencies, along with state-owned companies, state universities, Greater Amman Municipality and the other municipalities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet decided to transfer all allowances and bonuses received by government officials for representing the state on the boards of companies to a special fund at the Finance Ministry, to be distributed evenly among all representatives, even when a certain official represents the government in more than one company board.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet discussed the third quarter report of the 2016 Executive Plan, which was devised to implement the guidelines in the Letter of Designation. 

The ministers examined progress in projects included in the 22-aspect plan, Petra reported.

 

 

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 6 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.