Gov’t trims salaries of top-ranking civil servants
By JT - Feb 02,2017 - Last updated at Feb 02,2017
AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to deduct 10 per cent of any sum above JD2,000 in monthly salaries of civil servants, and set a cap of JD3,500 on public sector salaries.
The funds collected, which apply to the prime minister and ministers, among other top-ranking officials as of February 1, will go to support the Treasury as part of a broad plan to rationalise public spending.
The measure applies all ministries and state agencies included in the state budget law, and independent government units listed in the budget of these agencies, along with state-owned companies, state universities, Greater Amman Municipality and the other municipalities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet decided to transfer all allowances and bonuses received by government officials for representing the state on the boards of companies to a special fund at the Finance Ministry, to be distributed evenly among all representatives, even when a certain official represents the government in more than one company board.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet discussed the third quarter report of the 2016 Executive Plan, which was devised to implement the guidelines in the Letter of Designation.
The ministers examined progress in projects included in the 22-aspect plan, Petra reported.
