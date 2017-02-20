You are here
Cabinet approves by-law to set cap on top-echelon salaries
By JT - Feb 20,2017 - Last updated at Feb 20,2017
AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday approved the mandating reasons for a draft by-law on controlling the salaries of public employees and referred it to its Legal Committee for endorsement.
Finance Minister Omar Malhas recommended the new regulations to Prime Minister Hani Mulki following the state budget discussions with MPs, where the premier pledged to set a maximum limit for high salaries at ministries and public departments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Earlier this month, the Cabinet decided to deduct 10 per cent of any sum above JD2,000 in monthly salaries of civil servants, and set a cap of JD3,500 on public sector salaries.
The funds collected from these regualtions, which also apply to the prime minister and ministers, among other top-ranking officials as of February 1, will go to support the Treasury as part of a broader plan to rationalise public spending.
The Council of Ministers also approved completing the GPS tracking project of public vehicles, under a special tender that allows expanding the scheme to include 20,000 vehicles.
Under the first phase of the project, 5,000 tracking devices have been installed on public vehicles, which are monitored by a control room at the Transport Ministry to identify the location and trip purpose of state-owned cars, according to Petra.
The project is also part of the government's efforts to control the expenses of public vehicles and rationalise their use.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet decided to cancel the exclusiveness of government purchases from the King Abdullah II Design and Development Bureau (KADDB) and affiliated companies, in order to ensure equality for all Jordanian companies that produce similar products.
KADDB is an independent government entity within the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army that manufactures and develops defence and security products through KADDB Investment Group, which has been established to act as the commercial and investment arm for the bureau and its affiliates, according to its website.
The group aims at establishing “new and growing businesses in the defence and security industries along with various services that would complement these industries.
The Cabinet decision is aimed at supporting local industries, providing fair competitive criteria and stimulating the Jordanian economy, under prevailing economic challenges and the decline of export volume to traditional markets due to border closures, Petra added.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved several pieces of legislation. The Cabinet approved a draft by-law on the establ
AMMAN — The Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved the validating reasons for the 2015 draft early warning system by-law to be sent to the
The Cabinet on Sunday reviewed a report prepared by the Ministry of Public Sector Development on 21 international indicators concerned with public sector performance.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 20, 2017
Feb 20, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 20, 2017
Opinion
Feb 20, 2017
Feb 19, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Comments
I Have A Dream (not verified)
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 05:32
On The Standardization Of Jordanian Libraries: Minimum requirement of one billion literary publications, performance and lecture auditoriums, cafes, restaurants, group study rooms, independent study rooms, board game room, toy room, an arcade, story telling rooms, computer rooms, a recreation floor (bowling alley, billiards, darts, baaci ball, curling, etc.), banquet rooms, gym and exercise pavillion, outdoor track and sports fields, swimming and recreation pools, standardized testing centers, on-site hotel, a spa, general publishing center, and a convenience mart.
Nixes (not verified)
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 01:47
All nixes should be applied to a library fund to create and establish mammoth libraries of mammoth proportions in every city and every governate and to a fund to help start-up publishing companies. The libraries have to set a precedent of enlightenment, but must also be made of solid stone, as to encourage it as a permanent manifestation and doctrination of our society. But a slight increase in taxes, $100 a year for ten years till they're all built, can pay for it all, and it wouldn't be a waste of money because we are investing it in our children's future and welfare, as well as ours. Plus, it'll give our kids a place to go to beat the winter blues and the summer heat.
Nixes (not verified)
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 01:40
All nixes should be applied to a library fund to create and establish mammoth libraries of mammoth proportions in every city and every governate and to a fund to help start-up publishing companies. The libraries have to set a precedent of enlightenment, but must also be made of solid stone, as to encourage it as a permanent manifestation and doctrination of our society. But a slight increase in taxes, $100 a year for ten years till they're all built, can pay for it all, and it wouldn't be a waste of money because we are investing it in our children's future and welfare, as well as ours.
Add new comment