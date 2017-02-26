Gov’t gearing up for Arab summit — Momani

AMMAN — The fight against terrorism, security challenges facing several Arab countries and the Palestinian cause will be among the main issues of discussion at the Arab Summit, which will be held in Amman next month, a senior government official said on Sunday.

At a press conference held at the Prime Ministry, Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said that hosting the Arab summit, slated for March

23-29, is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to enhance pan-Arab collaboration on regional issues and challenges.

"We hope for the Arab summit to be a platform for pan-Arab action, whereby Arab leaders can hold talks and coordinate to present their visions to the Arab world and the international community regarding the several challenges facing Arab national security," he said.

Momani, who is also minister of state for media affairs, said arrangements for the summit were under way, citing the fact that three committees were currently working on preparations: a higher committee led by Prime Minister Hani Mulki with the membership of all public institutions, an executive committee handling the event’s details and a media committee.

“Registration for media accreditation to cover the summit will be closed by the end of February,” he said, adding that hundreds of journalists and media professionals had submitted their online applications.

The minister noted that coverage permits would be given to those who register first, according to the instructions available on the summit’s website.

Jordan was asked to host the Arab summit last December after Yemen, the supposed host, declined to do so due to security reasons.

Jordan has invited leaders of several Arab countries, including Kuwait, Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Oman, Morocco, Mauritania, Algeria and Tunisia.

When asked whether Syria would be invited to the summit, Momani said that the Arab League had suspended Syria’s membership, and that Jordan would abide by the league’s decision.