Trump believes it’s time to strike a Mideast deal — envoy

DEAD SEA — US envoy to the Middle East Jason D. Greenblatt on Monday said he was "looking forward to meeting with Arab partners" at the 28th Arab summit.

The Jordan-hosted pan-Arab meeting offers an opportunity to discuss ways to "best work together against extremism and towards peace and prosperity", Greenblatt said.

In a series of tweets, Greenblatt continued that US President Donald Trump believes that "peace between Israelis and Palestinians might be possible and that the time has come to make a deal".

"The US President and I believe that such a peace agreement will reverberate positively throughout the region and the world," he tweeted Monday.

"I am honoured to be representing the United States, as an observer, at this week's Arab League summit in Jordan," the US official said Monday.

On Saturday, Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said the presidential envoys of the US and Russia will attend the Arab summit meeting at the leaders’ level on Wednesday.

In remarks to the press, Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, added that the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura would also attend the opening session of Amman summit to talk about the latest developments in the political negotiations on the Syrian crisis.

A representative from the EU will also be present at the summit, according to Momani.