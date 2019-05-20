Generations for Peace expands curriculum in partnership with Sanford Harmony

By JT - May 20,2019 - Last updated at May 20,2019

AMMAN — Generations for Peace (GFP) has announced the launch a new partnership with Sanford Harmony, a leading US charitable enterprise, in the development of GFP’s peace-building.

GFP is a Jordan-based global non-profit organisation founded and chaired by HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein.

The partnership aims at integrating the American enterprise’s material with the Jordan-based GFP operation, according a statement sent to The Jordan Times on Monday.

Integration will be carried out in three primary phases of collaboration, starting with a pilot of the partnership project, followed by knowledge transfer and implementation.

Twenty-five GFP staff recently attended a “Training of Trainers” workshop facilitated by Sanford Harmony at GFP headquarters in Amman.

The day-long training covered Sanford Harmony’s renowned piece-building curriculum and paved the way for its integration into the peace-building curriculum of GFP, implemented in 50 countries around the globe.

GFP will launch the newly-integrated curriculum worldwide, via two one-year pilot programmes, starting this summer.

In Jordan, the new curriculum will be incorporated into the existing Sport & Life Skills For Peace Programme, led by 72 volunteers and reaching 1,800 children and youth.

In Ghana, the new curriculum will contribute to an ongoing Arts and Advocacy For Peace Programme, led by 70 volunteers and targeting 70 children and youth.

The partnership’s second phase will begin once the pilot programmes are under way and will consist of knowledge-sharing between the Generations For Peace Institute and Sanford Harmony regarding effective monitoring and evaluation methods.

The chancellor of the National University System, Michael Cunningham, also attended the partnership launch ceremony.

“The National University System is pleased to be able to expand access internationally to the Sanford Harmony social emotional learning programme through this very important partnership with Generations for Peace,” he said.

The National University System is a network of non-profit education institutions that serves lifelong learners from Pre-K to doctoral levels.

“We have always envisioned making the Sanford Harmony programme a global movement, reflecting the great aspirations of philanthropist Denny Sanford, and this partnership is significant step in that direction to ensure that the positive impacts of Sanford Harmony are available to children across the world,” Cunningham said.

GFP President Mohanned Arabiat expressed pride in the partnership with the US enterprise, “whose excellent reputation mirrors our own dedication to innovation, quality, impact and sustainability”.

“The mutual transfer of knowledge embodied by this partnership vividly reflects the commitment of Generations For Peace to horizontal learning and continuous improvement,” he added.

“We firmly believe that the integration of their unique approach into our proven and time-tested curriculum will bolster our grassroots efforts, contribute to our innovative programming and ultimately lead to an increased reach and deepened impact on youth and their communities in contexts facing violent conflict around the world,” Arabiat concluded.

Both organisations hope to implement a third phase of future implementation in 2020-2021, when they intend to scale-up activities within the pilot territories and replicate successful programmes in new locations, according to the statement.

GFP is dedicated to sustainable peace building and conflict transformation through sport, arts, advocacy, dialogue and empowerment.

In the last 11 years, GFP have trained and mentored more than 11,447 volunteer youth leaders in 50 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

GFP is ranked 29th in the “Top 500 NGOs in the World” for 2018 by NGO Adviser and is ranked as the second-highest peace-building NGO in the world.

It is also the highest ranked Jordanian NGO on the list.