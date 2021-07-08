FM meets with Iraqi parliamentary delegation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi meets with an Iraqi parliamentary delegation on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Foreign Ministry)

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and an Iraqi parliamentary delegation went over bilateral relations and means to enhance cooperation and coordination to serve their joint interests on Wednesday.

Speaking to members of the delegation, headed by First Deputy Speaker of Council of Representatives Hassan Al Kaabi, Safadi highlighted the importance of trilateral cooperation between Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, as emphasised in the leader summit held in Baghdad in June, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The minister reiterated the Kingdom’s unaltered stance to support Iraq in instilling stability, security and the big victory on terrorist groups, as well as helping with Baghdad’s reconstruction process.

Iraq plays an important role in enhancing the security and stability of the entire Middle East, the minister added.

The Iraqi delegates praised the Kingdom’s position, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to assist Iraq and continue cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

They also stressed their country’s keenness to enhance cooperation and develop “brotherly” ties in various fields bilaterally and trilaterally with Egypt, as well as to sustain coordination on joint challenges.