Energy minister, US ambassador review plans for transferring Jordan electricity to Lebanon

AMMAN — Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh and US Ambassador Henry T. Wooster on Wednesday discussed cooperation in the energy fields and means to enhance cooperation to serve the sector.

Kharabsheh reviewed the ministry’s plan and aspirations in the region’s electric connection field, especially in providing Lebanon with electricity from the Kingdom’s grid through Syria to help alleviate the energy crisis in Lebanon, according to a ministry statement.

The minister also stressed the “deep-rooted” ties between Jordan and the US, praising Washington’s support for the energy sector in the Kingdom and its impact in enhancing the contribution of local energy sources to the total energy mix.