Interior minister, US ambassador discuss security cooperation

AMMAN — Interior Minister Mazen Faraiah and US Ambassador to Jordan Henry T.Wooster on Monday discussed means to develop bilateral ties in fields of mutual interest, mainly security training and cooperation.

Talks during the meeting also covered refugees, human rights and the “deep-rooted” ties between Amman and Washington, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Faraiah said that Jordan, both at the official and popular levels, deals with refugee crises from a humanitarian perspective. He added that human rights are the cornerstone of any society or country.

Wooster voiced his country’s full support to Jordan in various fields, commending the Kingdom’s moderate stances and relentless efforts to boost regional security and stability.