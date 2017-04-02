Electoral lists for local elections to be published mid-May

AMMAN – The electoral lists for the local elections, due to be held on August 15, will be put on display on May 15, starting a "long" period of validation and contestation, according to a senior election official.

Voters will go to polling stations to elect members of the governorate councils for the first time under the Decentralisation Law, along with members of municipal councils.

"The phase of displaying the electoral lists and processing contests to them is considered the longest phase of the election process," Independent Election Commission (IEC) Spokesperson Jihad Momani told The Jordan Times on Sunday, noting that the commission was also working to choose the polling stations, which will include sports facilities.

In previous remarks to The Jordan Times, President of the IEC Khaled Kalaldeh noted that by the end of last year, there were 4.64 million eligible voters who had turned 18.

More than 80,000 public employees are expected to handle the process, Momani said, adding that the IEC has prepared a set of executive instructions to accredit international and local observers and journalists who wish to monitor the elections.

“The instructions will soon be published in the Official Gazette. The commission welcomes all those interested in observing the elections from around the world,” Momani noted.

In an interview with journalists last month, the IEC chief said that of those eligible to vote, around a quarter live abroad, and conducting the elections in the summer will allow expatriates to take part in the elections.

On the eligibility of candidates, Kalaldeh noted that every Jordanian who is 25 years old or above is eligible to compete in the municipal elections, provided that they resign one month before running if they work for a state agency.

Those who are 25 or older can also run for governorate council seats, provided that they resign 15 days before the elections if they are public sector employees.

Expecting the elections to cost around JD20 million, Kalaldeh cited plans to cut down the cost by nearly JD250,000 by reducing the number of voting centres and using sports facilities for the process.